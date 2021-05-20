United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $192.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $214.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.