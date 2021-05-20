United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

