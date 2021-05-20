Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

NYSE:U opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

