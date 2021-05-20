Urus (URUS) Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.87 or 0.00041929 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00074736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.01159407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.54 or 0.09720583 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.