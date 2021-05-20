US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,351 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 792.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA opened at $64.48 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

