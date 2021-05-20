US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3,274.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after buying an additional 902,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after buying an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $8,968,030.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 894,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,346 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

