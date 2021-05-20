US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $58.93 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average is $259.60.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

