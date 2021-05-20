US Capital Advisors Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the energy company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

