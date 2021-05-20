US Capital Advisors Weighs in on National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

