USDX Price Reaches $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002408 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007814 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.