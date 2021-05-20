USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007603 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.