Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56.
Vaccinex Company Profile
