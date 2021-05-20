Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

