Valentino Dimanno Sells 9,247 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,016.29.

Stantec stock opened at C$54.03 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.