Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.14, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

