Valley Brook Capital Group Buys 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $322.59 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

