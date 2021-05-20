Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Shares of 1,588 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $878,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,291,465 shares of company stock worth $120,393,734 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

