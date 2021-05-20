Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $59,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

