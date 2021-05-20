Valley Brook Capital Group Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valley Brook Capital Group lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

