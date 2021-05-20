Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $30.36

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $28.76. Valneva shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 500 shares.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

