Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.78

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 101620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

