VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.92. Approximately 2,676,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,281,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11.

