Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after buying an additional 250,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,040,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

