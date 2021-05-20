Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

