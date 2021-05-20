Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 127,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 710,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

