Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $365.02. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $250.91 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

