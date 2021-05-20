Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $250.91 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.