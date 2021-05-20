Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.06 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.