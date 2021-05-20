Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 194.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

