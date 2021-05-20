Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.