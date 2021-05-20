Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Cut by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

