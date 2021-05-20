Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

