Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

