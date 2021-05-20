Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

