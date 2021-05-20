Venus (XVS) Trading Down 53.9% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Venus has a market capitalization of $489.92 million and $544.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $49.02 or 0.00120464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,349.66 or 0.99161374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,718 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.