Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 537.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 182,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,978 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

