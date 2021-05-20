Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verastem traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 53,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,698,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Verastem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

