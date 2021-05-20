Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Shares of LON:VSVS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The stock had a trading volume of 135,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 357 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 554.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 517.99.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

