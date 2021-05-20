Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,135.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $41,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

