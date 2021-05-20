Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.97 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 567.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $43,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.