Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $45,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

JQUA opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $40.03.

