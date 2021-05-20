Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Genuine Parts worth $39,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

