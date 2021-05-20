Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 397,786 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Arcus Biosciences worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.