Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,725 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,993,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.