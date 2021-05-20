Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

