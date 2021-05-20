Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,823. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

