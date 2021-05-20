Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 701,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

