Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.15. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 26,988 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit