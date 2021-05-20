Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.15. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 26,988 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

