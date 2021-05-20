Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 5,400 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

