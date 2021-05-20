Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after purchasing an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

