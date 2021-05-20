Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $237,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

